4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $460,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Gorgeous new 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home being built on an acre lot in Oak Ridge. This home offers maximum flexibility with a primary bedroom option on either the main or second levels, each with its own luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. The main level features a formal dining room, great room with gas (propane) FP and a huge kitchen complete with an island workspace, pantry and a full complement of stainless appliances. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, two full baths, a huge bonus / recreation room and a flex/office space as well. Brick and vinyl exterior, split two car garage with workshop and a beautiful outdoor living space are planned. Located on a dead end street with no HOA, this new home is being built in the established Golden Acres community just a short distance from NW High School. (Note: image reflects optional features not included in this build - see LA for finish details). Estimated completion date Jan 2023.

