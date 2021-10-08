4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $539,900

Striking Brick home in Merriman Farm Estates~ Beautiful archways,Home Office,Formal Dining Room opens to the inviting Great Room with Built ins and Fireplace~Fabulous Kitchen with Breakfast area,Center Island,large Pantry,Granite Countertopss,Recessed lighting~Primary bedroom on Main floor~Upper floor has a comfortable layout with nice-sized Bonus/Game room PLUS two secondary bedrooms.Nice-sized closets and Attic storage!Pre-inspected~2-10 Home Warranty is INCLUDED`