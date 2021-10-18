 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $539,900

Coming Soon~You will be captivated by the remarkable floorplan that features 3 bedrooms on 1st level Plus spacious Recreation room & 4th Bedroom & Full bath on upper floor~Inviting and versatile Den is open to the Breakfast/ Kitchen area~ Beautiful Dining Room for memorable gatherings~High ceilings with plant shelves add new dimentions~Outdoor Patio area overlooks a wonderful flat backyard~No HOA~Terrific location minutes from Town Park,School,Shopping & more.

