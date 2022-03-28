 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $549,900

Offer accepted- waiting on delivery of Due Diligence Fee.Gorgeous Home in Desirable Oak Ridge Lakes Neighborhood with 20-acre Lake & Swimming Pool~Exciting floorplan with Grande two-story Foyer~Elegant Formal areas~Cook's Kitchen with Large Center Island~Numerous Cabinetry~Comfy Fireside Den~Dual Staircases~All bedrooms conveniently located on upper level~Spacious Bonus room on 3rd Floor with Full Bath~Home Warranty Included~Peaceful setting in the backyard~Minutes from popular Oak Ridge Town Park,Belews Creek Marina,Shopping,I-73,PTIA & More.

