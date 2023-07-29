NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Home is the popular Grant plan with 3 car garage. Home features formal living room, formal dining room, and huge family room that adjoins the kitchen and breakfast area. First floor flex room adjacent to full bathroom with tub / shower combo. Kitchen features 42"cabinetry, quartz countertops with tiled backsplash. Gourmet Kitchen appliance package that includes gas cooktop and combination convection microwave/ wall oven. Hard surface REVWOOD engineered vinyl plank flooring all 1st level common areas. Ceramic tile in laundry and bathrooms. Second level is host to Primary Suite, three secondary bedrooms, and huge loft. Loft , stair openings, and stair well have elegant black metal railing and spindles. Home has screened back porch with adjoining deck. Tree lined back yard. Photos are of a similar home.