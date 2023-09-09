NEW CONSTRUCTIO! Home is the popular Grant-C w/3car garage. Exterior is accented with partial stone front. At front entry is an elegant living room, and extended foyer. It leads past the formal dining room w/ coffered ceiling then opens into the huge open family room, kitchen, & breakfast area. The gourmet kitchen features gray cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplash, & guartz counter tops. First floor has hard surface engineered vinyl plank flooring common areas. Ceramic tile flooring is laundry room & bathrooms. First level flex room adjacent to a full bathroom. It's perfect for office, or guest room. Enjoy outdoor living from the screened porch and extended rear deck. Second level is host to the primary suite, 3 large secondary bedrooms, & a huge recreation room. The primary suite features a tray ceiling & setting room. It also has his and hers walk-in closets. The spa like primary bathroom features his and hers vanities, garden tub & separate shower w/ceramic tiles. Must see!