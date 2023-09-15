Welcome to the highly desirable Thatcher Woods in Oak Ridge, NC. Oak Ridge, NC located in Western Guilford County and is centrally located between Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem. Enjoy the country feel but close to everything! Thatcher Woods is right of I-40 and minutes to the Piedmont International Airport. Cone Health Centers, Moses Cone Hospital, and major colleges are all within 30 minutes of Thatcher Woods. Enjoy great shopping at Friendly Shopping Center, The Shops at Friendly, Four Seasons Mall, and Hanes Mall, all an easy commute away! Thatcher woods will consist of 73 large home sites surrounded by woods. Thatcher Woods offers 5 of our most popular floorplans with 1st floor primary suite or 1st floor guest suites. Many upgrades included! Favored Northwest Guilford School District!