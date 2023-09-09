Home is the popular Washington-C plan. Entering the home you are greeted by elegant 2-story foyer that leads past formal dining room w/coffered ceiling and past the living room into the open concept family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. Perfect space for family gathering and or entertainment. The gourmet style kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances w/ gas cooktop, stainless steel vent hood, wall oven, & wall convection microwave oven. Other features include tile backsplash, quartz countertops, 42" wall cabinets. Revwood engineered flooring all 1st floor common areas. White cabinetry surrounding the kitchen. 1st floor flex room ideal for guest or office. 2nd floor is host to primary suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, & bonus room. Primary suite walk-in closet is huge. Enjoy semiprivate backyard from screened porch and extended deck. Ask about up to $10,000 closing cost. Photos are of a similar home.