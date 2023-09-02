This home is the popular Washington-E plan. When you enter the home, you are greeted by an elegant 2-story foyer. It leads past the formal dining room w/coffered ceiling on one side and the study on the other side, opening into the huge open family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. This space is ideal for family gathering and or entertaining. The gourmet style kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances w/ gas cooktop, stainless steel vented hood, wall oven, & wall convection/microwave oven. Features include tile backsplash, granite countertops, 42" wall cabinets. Revwood engineered vinyl plank flooring covers all 1st floor common areas. Arctic gray cabinetry adorns the kitchen. First floor flex room is ideal for guest or 2nd office. Second floor is host to primary suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, & bonus room. Primary suite walk-in closet is huge. Enjoy tree lined backyard from screened porch and extended deck. Ask about up to $10,000 closing cost. Photos are of a similar home.