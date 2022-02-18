4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $650,000

**TO BE BUILT**- PICS ARE OF SIMILAR HOME BUILT NEARBY. NEW Construction in sought after OAK RIDGE in The Farm at Oak Ridge. One level living at it's best with three bedrooms on the main level and a THREE car garage plus a generous bonus/fourth bedroom and full bath upstairs! Expansive open plan with vaulted ceilings, dual full-height slide open patio doors for indoor-outdoor living and a HUGE rear covered porch. Flexibility of indoor/outdoor living and entertaining spaces. Choose your finishes and watch your dream become a reality. Close to shops/schools/parks and a short hop to I-73/Hwy 68 for an easy work or school commute. Call listing agent for more info or to set up a meeting with the builder.