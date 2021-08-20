4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $725,000

Beautiful, spacious custom built home in the Northwest Guilford County school district. Convenient driving distance to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, as well as the PTI airport. Attached garage w/2 storage spaces; 500 sq/ft barn for an additional 2 cars and an extra rooms for all your hobbies! The living room has a stained glass display case with a walnut topped desk. Downstairs main bedroom has built in shelves and double walk-in closets; attached master bathroom has stand up shower and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs bedrooms include walk-in closets and built in shelves. Oak wood floors throughout the downstairs. HVAC pump augmented by a wood stove for energy efficiency. This charming house sits on a beautifully landscaped 3 acres that includes an expansive vegetable garden, multiple types of berries, as well as mature fruit and nut trees. Irrigation system on property. Roof replaced 2016 with 50 year shingles.