 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $725,000

Beautiful, spacious custom built home in the Northwest Guilford County school district. Convenient driving distance to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, as well as the PTI airport. Attached garage w/2 storage spaces; 500 sq/ft barn for an additional 2 cars and an extra rooms for all your hobbies! The living room has a stained glass display case with a walnut topped desk. Downstairs main bedroom has built in shelves and double walk-in closets; attached master bathroom has stand up shower and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs bedrooms include walk-in closets and built in shelves. Oak wood floors throughout the downstairs. HVAC pump augmented by a wood stove for energy efficiency. This charming house sits on a beautifully landscaped 3 acres that includes an expansive vegetable garden, multiple types of berries, as well as mature fruit and nut trees. Irrigation system on property. Roof replaced 2016 with 50 year shingles.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News