Experience luxury living in the heart of Oak Ridge with this exceptional Knights Landing custom home! Boasting a gourmet kitchen that will delight any culinary enthusiast. Custom cabinets with a sprawling kitchen island adorned with elegant granite countertops create an inviting space that seamlessly flows into the Dining, Living, and Keeping Room areas. The main level also houses the Owner's Suite, offering a serene escape with its spa-inspired bathroom, an office space, full bath, drop zone, & laundry rm providing both style and functionality. Walk Upstairs notice the custom batten board walls & discover 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, an adaptable exercise room or office space, a loft area & a sizable bonus rm presents endless possibilities for recreation and relaxation. Step outside to the covered porch & be captivated by the tranquil, wooded backyard. Don't miss the chance to make this your own. Experience firsthand the allure of Oak Ridge living.