Beautiful custom-built home in Heron's Nest, a quiet and charming community in the heart of desirable Oak Ridge. Located close to all the amenities of this desirable community. Brick exterior with stone accents provide amazing curb appeal. 2 story foyer leads to a spacious open family room, kitchen, and casual dining area with attractive wood ceiling. The kitchen has custom tile work, top-quality appliances, a stone facade vent hood, and breakfast bar seating. The primary bedroom on the main level features a double tray ceiling and has a deluxe bath with separate vanities, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. The lower level has incredible space with a kitchenette, bedroom, and full bath, and open living areas. Several outdoor living spaces include a deck and a lower patio that both overlook scenic park-like grounds. Just across from neighborhood lake with trails. Convenient location near recreation, easy access to major roads, and PTI airport. Sought after Northwest schools!!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $815,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.
Another facility had two newly reported cases, according to the document.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred at about 8 a.m.
- Updated
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the Norfolk Southern Pomona Yard in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue.
'A lot of greed': In Greensboro and elsewhere, nursing home staffs are kept slim to fatten the bottom line
Even before the coronavirus began sweeping through facilities, most homes kept staffing at levels below what many experts see as adequate. Now, things are even worse.
From an office in midtown Manhattan, the Greensboro native oversees Audemars Piguet in the Western Hemisphere.
Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.