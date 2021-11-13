 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $819,900

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $819,900

4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $819,900

Welcome home to this immaculate property by Disney Construction Co. located in Wolf Ridge Subdivision. This home will "Wow" you with bells & whistles. The one of a kind light fixture in the great room & throughout. Gourmet kitchen w beautiful quartz waterfall kitchen island. Oversize 64" double fridge refrigerator freezer built-in. Unique wine wall in dining rm w double glass doors. Main level features a primary BR w/10" ceiling & sliding door to patio, huge great bath w/vaulted ceiling with custom design built in make-up table & unique light fixture that also makes this room a one of the kind. Additional 2 bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath on main & keeping room can be an office or play room is a PLUS. Huge 4th bed w/full bath upstairs & huge bonus with built-in day bed by the window & built-in shelves & a walk-in closet. This can be a 5th bedroom. Irrigation system. Separate fridge outlet in garage & 240 Volt/EV charger installed. Must see for yourself. Schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community
Local

Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News