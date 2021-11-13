Welcome home to this immaculate property by Disney Construction Co. located in Wolf Ridge Subdivision. This home will "Wow" you with bells & whistles. The one of a kind light fixture in the great room & throughout. Gourmet kitchen w beautiful quartz waterfall kitchen island. Oversize 64" double fridge refrigerator freezer built-in. Unique wine wall in dining rm w double glass doors. Main level features a primary BR w/10" ceiling & sliding door to patio, huge great bath w/vaulted ceiling with custom design built in make-up table & unique light fixture that also makes this room a one of the kind. Additional 2 bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath on main & keeping room can be an office or play room is a PLUS. Huge 4th bed w/full bath upstairs & huge bonus with built-in day bed by the window & built-in shelves & a walk-in closet. This can be a 5th bedroom. Irrigation system. Separate fridge outlet in garage & 240 Volt/EV charger installed. Must see for yourself. Schedule your showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $819,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.
The accident occurred on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area.
The gesture is called the Signal for Help and was created as a discreet way to signal that a person needs help, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Tuesday's vote followed what school board members referred to as thousands of emails from district staff to the school board calling for bonuses.
North Carolina legislative Republicans passed redistricting maps Thursday to be used in elections from 2022 to 2030 for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House.
RALEIGH — During the coronavirus pandemic, especially the first months of restrictions, loved ones were not allowed to visit patients in hospi…