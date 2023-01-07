4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $885,000

Extraordinary house built by R&K Custom Homes is located in the Riverside at Oak Ridge neighborhood complete with pool, tennis court and clubhouse! Attention to detail is immediately recognized in the vaulted ceilings with custom beams anchored by stunning hardwood floors. Double door foyer entry leads directly into the heart of this magnificent home providing a welcoming flow. Great room opens to the chefs dream kitchen, breakfast, and keeping room areas. All overlooking the most spectacular outdoor living area you will never want to leave. The hidden walk-in pantry alone is a great reason to make this home yours, but add the double ovens, gas cooktop and gorgeous granite counters and you will be convinced! Spacious main level primary bedroom with sitting area and walk-through dressing area leads to the serene spa like bath! Exercise room is a perfect multipurpose space! NEW outdoor built-in gas grill off of screened porch, pergola and fireplace are perfect to relax and entertain!