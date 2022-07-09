Completion date of end of July, beginning of August this brand new Contruction home with no details spared will be ready for its new owners. Situated on a flat, 1.1-acre lot in the heart of Oak Ridge Historic district, this home has it all! This open floor plan has style and class all its own, large island in the kitchen overlooks great room and dining area with custom millwork and trendy finishes. Spacious primary suite on the main level as well as a secondary bedroom with full bathroom. Relax on your back covered porch with private backyard of 12 acres of private fields that are privately owned and maintained. Media, Playroom and two additional bedrooms on second level. This home is minutes from shopping, restaurants, Hwy 68 and Hwy I-73 and 10 Minutes to PTI airport!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $899,000
