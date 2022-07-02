 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $910,000

Enjoy one of Oak Ridge's favorite custom neighborhoods in this beautiful Don Mills home on a 1.28 acre lot! Complete with everything you would want in your own custom build, almost ready for move-in! Expansive kitchen island and breakfast area that looks over the open concept living space downstairs. The primary suite downstairs is a private oasis, with a free-standing tub and double sinks as you through to your large primary closet. Entertain upstairs too in the 28 feet long bonus room! Take a look at this lovely custom home today!

