4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $989,000

Your quick escape awaits! Live in luxury and be so close to nature~Idyllic cul-de-sac setting in one of Oak Ridge's Premier neighborhoods with a serene POND view will surprise you with privacy & seclusion~The Grande Foyer is graced with a Magnificent Bridal staircase in this spectacular Executive home~Gracious room sizes,10"Ceilings on 1st level~Archways~Heavy moldings~Over-sized Den flows into Gracious Kitchen area~ Entertain alfresco by the outdoor Kitchen~Catch a breeze by the stunning swimming pool ~Magnificent Library/ Home office~Superb Keeping room is a great reading spot~Owner's retreat on Main floor Plus Guest bedroom~Abundance of storage in the expansive Attic~Shows like a Dream