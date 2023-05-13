This fantastic custom home built by R & K is now ready for new owners!!! In a neighborhood with amenities such as pool, tennis and clubhouse, this home offers a chef's kitchen which is adorned with high quality granite, custom cabinets all of which opens to great room with solid wood beams modern fireplace and 4 season room complete with EZ breeze windows all overlooking the expansive and level back yard. TWO primary bedrooms suits on the main level along with keeping room make this home feel spacious and open! The custom mill work and attention to detail are unbeatable! Entertainment is a breeze with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, along with extended patio. Home is smart home enabled and comes with level two charger in garage. Oak Ridge Elem, Northwest middle and high school, minutes to 68 and PTI airport