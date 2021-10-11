 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $309,000

Country Feel With City Conveniences await you in this move in ready home! Sitting on 1 acre w/ 4 Garage spaces. 2 attached & 2 detached! Detached Garage has stairs for storage above. There is a heated & cooled bonus over Attached Garage for 4th bed. Primary suite could be up or down. Freshly painted throughout, Appliance Package including Refrigerator, gleaming wood flooring, plank style modern kitchen floors, updated guest bath, and HUGE DEN with a woodstove, wood moldings, and stone wall. Gas fireplace in the living room, and catwalk overlooks living. Lovely outdoor space for entertaining. Brick patio, deck, and more! Large master bath and vaulted room for design appeal. Come see this one quickly! 4th Bed has access thru garage not the home. Septic perks for 4, see attached

