4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $392,900

Beautiful Montgomery floorplan w/ wrap porch! 4 BR / 3.5 BA / Loft. Home features primary suite on the main level. Laundry room connects to the garage on the main level. 9ft ceilings on the 1st floor, wrought iron pickets surround the 1st and 2nd floor stairways, granite countertops in kitchen, quartz countertops in all full bathrooms. Primary suite features tray ceiling, separate shower, garden tub, and double sinks. More info @ Windsorhomes.us.

