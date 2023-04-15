+/- 1.22 Acres!! Experience custom craftsmanship, an open floorplan, a huge back yard, and a spacious loft in this beautiful Columbia Floorplan. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, and luxurious granite countertops. Hosting gatherings, playing games, or hunkering down are perfect ways to spend your time in the one-of-a-kind upstairs loft. Enjoy being surround by parks, lakes, and nature trails but still close to city life. This newly constructed home comes equipped with a pest defense system. Structured cabling is installed to make this home internet ready. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. This Columbia is immaculate, well-built, and ready for new owners. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $394,900
