Experience custom craftsmanship both inside and out - This Columbia Floorplan is truly made for both entertaining and everyday living, with plenty of space and fabulous views. Enjoy an open floor plan, high ceilings, pristine hardwood floors, and an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and luxurious granite countertops. Get comfy and take in the private views during any weather in the spacious sunroom. Hosting gatherings, playing games, or hunkering down is perfect for the one-of-a-kind upstairs loft. Enjoy being surrounded by parks, lakes, and nature trails but still close to city life. This newly constructed home comes equipped with a pest defense system in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. This Columbia is immaculate, well-built, and ready for new owners. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $399,900
