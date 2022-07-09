4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $426,230

New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! Beautiful Columbia Floorplan 4 BR / 2.5 BA / Sunroom / Loft. Home features large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and Hardwood flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, large walk-in shower, linen closet, tile floors in bathroom, and double sinks. Back of home includes a spacious sunroom with great views of the backyard to the back deck. All bedrooms are carpeted with large walk-in closets. The huge upstairs loft is great for entertainment or a second living area. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features ae also attached to the MLS attachments.