New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! Ranch Style Midland II Floorplan 4 BR / 3 BA / Bonus Room. Home features large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and LVP flooring in all rooms on the 1st floor. Primary suite features large walk-in shower, garden tub, tile floors in bathroom, and double sinks. Hall bath on 1st floor has tile flooring. Back of home includes a deck with great views of the backyard. The 4th bedroom is located upstairs and features a full bathroom and closet. This room can be used as a 4th bedroom or a great bonus room and/or office. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features are also attached to the MLS attachments.
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $428,065
