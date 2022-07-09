4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $441,804

New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! One secondary bedroom also on the Main! Cotswold III Floorplan 4 BR / 3 BA / Loft. Home features large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, tile backsplash in kitchen, and Hardwood flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, large walk-in shower, linen closet, toilet closet, and double sinks. Back of home includes screened in porch to backyard. Tile flooring is in all full bathrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted. Coffered ceiling in the dining room with archways to the foyer and kitchen. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features are also attached to the MLS attachments.