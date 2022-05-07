 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $445,105

New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! Bailey Floorplan 4 BR / 2.5 BA / Loft. Home features 9ft ceilings, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen, coffered ceiling in dining room, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, large walk-in shower, garden tub, linen closet, toilet closet, and double sinks. Back of home includes a spacious screened in porch with great views of the backyard to the back deck. Structured cabling package is included. The upstairs loft is great for entertainment or a second living area. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features are also attached to the MLS attachments.

