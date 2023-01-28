4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $469,900

Experience custom craftsmanship both inside and out - this newly constructed home boasts traying ceilings, spacious interiors, and stunning exteriors. This impeccable Seagrove Floorplan features a primary on the main with an even larger primary on the second floor. A laundry room is situated perfectly next to each primary suite for the utmost luxury. Enjoy being surrounded by parks, lakes, and nature trails but still close to city life. This newly constructed home is equipped with a pest defense system in the first-floor exterior walls and structured cabling package which makes this home internet-ready. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. This Seagrove is immaculate, well-built, and ready for new owners. Welcome Home!