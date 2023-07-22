Immerse yourself in the finest quality construction, designed to exceed your highest standards. This impeccable Seagrove Floorplan features meticulously selected finishes and details. Discover the allure of a 2nd story foyer, offering a breathtaking welcome to your beautiful home. Embrace the convenience of two primary bedrooms and laundry rooms, to effortlessly cater to your lifestyle needs. Revel in the sheer beauty of granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tile flooring, and stunning hardwood stairs. Unleash your stress on the tranquil covered front porch or enjoy gatherings on the spacious covered back deck. Enjoy being surrounded by parks, lakes, and nature trails but still close to city life. This newly constructed home comes equipped with a pest defense system, structured cabling - making this home internet ready, and a 10-year structural warranty. This Seagrove is immaculate, well-built, and ready for new owners. Welcome home!