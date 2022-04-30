New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! One secondary bedroom also on the Main! Cotswold III Floorplan 4 BR / 3 BA / Loft / Bonus Room. Home features large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, large walk-in shower, linen closet, toilet closet, and double sinks. Back of home includes back deck. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features ae also attached to the MLS attachments.
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $480,907
