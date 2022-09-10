 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $485,337

4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $485,337

New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! Larger Primary on the 2nd Level! Stunning Seagrove Floorplan 4 BR / 3.5 BA / Large Loft / Laundry on Main & on 2nd floor. Home features large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. 1st-floor Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, large walk-in shower, and linen closet. 2nd-floor larger Primary suite features tray ceiling, double closets, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and toilet closet. The huge upstairs loft is great for entertainment or a second living area. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty w/ the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features are also attached to the MLS attachments.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A North Carolina city considered to be a great college town is an unlikely choice

A North Carolina city considered to be a great college town is an unlikely choice

A popular tourist destination in North Carolina is among the best college towns in America, according to a new report. Preply, an online learning platform, ranked Asheville as the ninth best small college town in the nation. The city is home to UNC-Asheville, which has about 3,300 students. To rank each college town, Preply compared them across three categories: wallet friendliness, social ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert