4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $485,337

New Construction Home! Primary on the Main! Larger Primary on the 2nd Level! Stunning Seagrove Floorplan 4 BR / 3.5 BA / Large Loft / Laundry on Main & on 2nd floor. Home features large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. 1st-floor Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, large walk-in shower, and linen closet. 2nd-floor larger Primary suite features tray ceiling, double closets, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and toilet closet. The huge upstairs loft is great for entertainment or a second living area. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty w/ the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features are also attached to the MLS attachments.