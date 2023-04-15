Savor the additional storage, parking, and spacious living quarters - this newly constructed home boasts tray ceilings, a large 3-car tandem garage, and huge entertainment areas both inside and out. Luxurious granite and quartz countertops can be found throughout the home. This beautiful Lewisville Floorplan features a primary on the main with an even larger primary on the second floor. A flexible office with room to expand is connected conveniently to the larger primary suite for the utmost luxury. Movie nights and holiday gatherings are great ways to spend evenings in the one-of-a-kind upstairs loft. Enjoy being surrounded by parks, lakes, and nature trails but still close to city life. This newly constructed home is equipped with a pest defense system and structured cabling which makes this home internet ready. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. This Lewisville is immaculate, well-built, and ready for new owners. Welcome Home!