4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $529,900

Guest Suite on the Main! Lewisville Floorplan 4 BR / 3 BA / Office / Loft. Home features kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, spacious home office, large walk-in shower, garden tub, double sinks, & large walk-in closets. The upstairs loft is great for entertainment or a second living area. The home office features glass doors from the Primary Bedroom creating the ultimate workspace with great convenience and privacy. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty.