Experience custom craftsmanship both inside and out - this newly constructed home boasts traying ceilings, spacious interiors, and stunning exteriors. Quality hardwood flooring, beautiful tile flooring, and luxurious quartz countertops can be found throughout the home. This impeccable Lewisville Floorplan features a primary on the main with an even larger primary on the second floor. A flexible office or sunroom space is situated perfectly next to each primary suite for the utmost luxury. Enjoy being surrounded by parks, lakes, and nature trails but still close to city life. This newly constructed home is equipped with a pest defense system and structured cabling which makes this home internet-ready. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. This Lewisville is immaculate, well-built, and ready for new owners. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $529,900
