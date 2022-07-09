4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $535,139

New Construction Home! 4th Bedroom on the Main! Beautiful Lewisville Floorplan 4 BR / 3 BA / Office / Loft. Home features kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, and LVP flooring in main entertainment areas of the home. Primary suite features boxed tray ceiling, home office, large walk-in shower, garden tub, double sinks, and (2) large walk-in closets. The huge upstairs loft is great for entertainment or a second living area. The Office consists of glass doors from the Primary Bedroom creating the ultimate home office with an abundance of space and privacy. Home is equipped with a pest defense system installed in the first-floor exterior walls. The builder offers a 1-year warranty with the builder and a 10-year structural warranty. Please call today to schedule your private tour! *Agents* Please see Agent Remarks on MLS for showings. Specific features are also attached to the MLS attachments.