Absolutely gorgeous luxury, all brick home in Pleasant Garden situated on 10 acres near Hagan Stone Park. 2 car attached garage, detached carport, in-ground saltwater swimming pool, with amazing outdoor living area and kitchen with 2 grills. Recently renovated kitchen and master bath, open floor plan with beautiful two story Great Room with tons of natural light. Primary bedroom on main leads into your generously sized en suite bathroom with 2 walk in closets, separate tub and shower. Huge bonus room with tons of storage upstairs, as well as 2 more bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms. Tons of room to entertain inside and outside. Large 60x41 wired building with plenty of space to store boats, work/farm equipment and more! This home is a MUST see! Washer, Dryer, and 2 fridges to remain.
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $949,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
The winner chose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years.
Four local schools still have ongoing clusters, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.
Emergency crews in Stokes and Rockingham counties said they rescued five missing people on Belews Lake on Monday evening.
Dear Annie: I have been married for more than 24 years, and we have three wonderful daughters. My husband has always been a wonderful father a…
Greensboro woman, 30, killed in rollover crash Wednesday night; her 2 children survived, troopers say
The road surface condition in the area of the crash, from the recent winter storm, may have contributed to the accident, troopers said.
The ticket was purchased Wednesday at the West Friendly BP in Greensboro,
GTA and Access GSO services are expected to begin at 10 a.m. today.
Although roads were icy, few power outages were reported in Guilford County on Sunday.
The new forecast is a welcome change from what most have been fearing — another deluge of snow to add to Sunday's debilitating combination of cold and ice that turned the city into something reminiscent of the planet Hoth from the "Star Wars" movies.