Absolutely gorgeous luxury, all brick home in Pleasant Garden situated on 10 acres near Hagan Stone Park. 2 car attached garage, detached carport, in-ground saltwater swimming pool, with amazing outdoor living area and kitchen with 2 grills. Recently renovated kitchen and master bath, open floor plan with beautiful two story Great Room with tons of natural light. Primary bedroom on main leads into your generously sized en suite bathroom with 2 walk in closets, separate tub and shower. Huge bonus room with tons of storage upstairs, as well as 2 more bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms. Tons of room to entertain inside and outside. Large 60x41 wired building with plenty of space to store boats, work/farm equipment and more! This home is a MUST see! Washer, Dryer, and 2 fridges to remain.
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $950,000
