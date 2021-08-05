4 Bedroom Home in Randleman - $89,900

Beautiful move in ready home. This house is much bigger on the inside than it appears from the outside. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Currently the sunroom is being used as a 5th bedroom. Tons of parking behind the house and a great large side yard. Perfect starter home or investment property. New vinyl siding and new laminate floors in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining room. Great location and only minutes from I-73 and Walmart. This won't last long, schedule a showing today!