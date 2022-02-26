4 Bedroom Home in Reidsville - $392,000

Welcome Home! This beautiful Winsome Forest home offers spacious main level living in like new condition. It's open Floor plan gives you room to spread out, enjoy family time or entertain all your friends and family! The Large primary suite and two other generously sized bedrooms are on the main level with a FOURTH bedroom and full bath upstairs. Got Stuff? This property has storage galore! Walk-in closets in EVERY bedroom (and the Primary bedroom closet is huge) with another large storage closet in the drop zone area! Also a spacious screened Porch and large beautiful back yard is just what you need for relaxing at the end of the day. But Wait! The seller has added a stately black aluminum fence and dog run for your four legged prince or princess. Don't miss this one!