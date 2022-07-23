4 Bedroom Home in Southern Pines - $434,950

* UNDER CONSTRUCTION *Location! Location!! - Enjoy Living with NO HOA in this New Construction Home on .74 Acre Lot! The Ashville Plan by Ben Stout Construction is a 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Home. This home boasts a Beautiful Open Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Ceramic Tile Backsplash. Master Bedroom located on Second Floor with Spacious Walk-In-Closet, Double Vanity. Second floor also has Two (2) Additional Bedrooms, a Full Bath and Recreation / Bonus Room. Forth bedroom located on main level with ensuite bath. Two Car Garage with Covered Front Porch. Just minutes from Nicks Creek Greenway Trail and Southern Pines Reservoir Park and Greenway Trail. *Miles of Hiking, Walking, Biking Trails. Union Pines HS District.