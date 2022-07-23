4 Bedroom Home in Southern Pines - $474,950

* UNDER CONSTRUCTION in Southern Pines!! *Location! Location!! - Enjoy Living with NO HOA in this New Construction Home on .73 Acre Water View Lot! The Redwood Plan by Ben Stout Construction is a 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home. This home boasts a Beautiful Open Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Ceramic Tile Backsplash. Master Bedroom located on First Floor with Spacious Walk-In-Closet, Double Vanity. UPSTAIRS: Three (3) Additional Bedrooms, Two (2) Bathrooms, Bonus Room and Unfinished Storage Room. Two Car Garage with Covered Front Porch. Just minutes from Nicks Creek Greenway Trail and Southern Pines Reservoir Park and Greenway Trail. *Miles of Hiking, Walking, Biking Trails. Union Pines HS District.