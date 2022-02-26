 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $439,900

The Bailey floor plan features PRIMARY BEDROOM on the MAIN LEVEL! 3 spacious bedrooms and huge loft on the second level, 2.5 baths, Dining and Breakfast areas and 2 car garage. The kitchen will have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and it is open to the huge family room which is great for entertaining! Screen porch with deck! This one won't last long.......call for more details! Please seem AGENT ONLY

