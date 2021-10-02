4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $445,000

Custom home built in 2020 in the Beautiful Treeline Trails neighborhood of Stokesdale. Popular Northwest school district. Exterior Features including Board and Batten vinyl siding, covered front and side porches and outdoor patio area. Interior Features including 9' ceilings, beautiful hardwoods, heavy crown molding, custom wood & iron railing on staircase & designer lighting package throughout the home. Kitchen has granite countertops & custom subway tile backsplash. Formal Dining with wainscoting, perfect for entertaining. Spacious Master Retreat with Custom Trey Ceiling, En Suite Tiled Bath w/dual vanity, soaking tub, tiled walk in shower, large walk in closet. Bonus room could be used as a 5th bedroom.