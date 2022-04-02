 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $489,250

Featuring a custom Salem Widebody floor plan from Granville Homes. This house has a huge great room with recessed lights, quartz counters in kitchen, and gas range with hood vent. All cabinets and drawers are soft close. Primary bath offers custom tile shower with frameless enclosure. Modern lighting and finishes all throughout home. Hardwood floors in living areas. Photos and renderings are examples of floor plan. Colors and finishes may vary.

