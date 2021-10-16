4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $489,900

This beautifully designed home by RS DeZern is everything you have been waiting for. There are still a few decisions that could be made at this point. Side entry double garage. Covered back porch over looking privacy. 4 bdrm and 3.5 bath. Primary Bedroom on main level with gorgeous bath! Double vanities, shower, tub and walk in closet. On Main level, we have foyer, Dining Room, Kitchen & Great Room Open Concept, Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, a loft and office! An abundance of space! Trim is currently being installed. Call today for more details or to find out about custom building with our builder!