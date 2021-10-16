This beautifully designed home by RS DeZern is everything you have been waiting for. There are still a few decisions that could be made at this point. Side entry double garage. Covered back porch over looking privacy. 4 bdrm and 3.5 bath. Primary Bedroom on main level with gorgeous bath! Double vanities, shower, tub and walk in closet. On Main level, we have foyer, Dining Room, Kitchen & Great Room Open Concept, Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, a loft and office! An abundance of space! Trim is currently being installed. Call today for more details or to find out about custom building with our builder!
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.
Another facility had two newly reported cases, according to the document.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred at about 8 a.m.
- Updated
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Greensboro College Middle College and STEM Early College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro and Pruette SCALE Academy in High Point are all getting new principals.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds.
At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the Norfolk Southern Pomona Yard in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue.
From an office in midtown Manhattan, the Greensboro native oversees Audemars Piguet in the Western Hemisphere.
Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.