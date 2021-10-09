4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $499,780

The Seagate floor plan features one level living at it's best! 4 bedrooms/4 baths, gourmet kitchen has huge island and open to the great room that has a stone gas fire place. The dining room has coffered ceiling and also opened to the great room, perfect for entertaining! The primary bedroom has trey ceiling, primary bath has dual vanity, private water closet, garden tub and 5ft shower! Has a 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath! Call for more details!!