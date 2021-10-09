 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $499,780

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $499,780

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $499,780

The Seagate floor plan features one level living at it's best! 4 bedrooms/4 baths, gourmet kitchen has huge island and open to the great room that has a stone gas fire place. The dining room has coffered ceiling and also opened to the great room, perfect for entertaining! The primary bedroom has trey ceiling, primary bath has dual vanity, private water closet, garden tub and 5ft shower! Has a 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath! Call for more details!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News