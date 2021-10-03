4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $525,000

Home is under contract and we are obtaining all signatures. Wonderful open floor plan that has plenty of wood open space. The entryway opens to the dining room with the office in front. Then opening up to the wide open kitchen with island, breakfast area, and the great room with stone fireplace all of this opening onto the sunroom. Continuing outside onto the large deck and patio. There is a main level bedroom and full bath. Really large primary suite on the 2nd floor along with more bedrooms and another full bathroom. There are bonus rooms & many extras all throughout this home that you will not find in any other home here. Just to name a few; tankless water heater, upgraded granite, chef kitchen appliances, walkin pantry, many upgrades have enlarged closets and modified areas in the bathrooms. Sought after Northwest School district:Stokesdale Elem, Northwest Middle, Northwest Guilford High The long list of upgrades is attached.