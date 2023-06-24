Welcome to your dream home, four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, sitting on .93-acres in the sought-after Old Moore's Mill neighborhood! Open floor plan, creates a seamless flow between the main living areas. Large windows create a warm and welcoming ambiance with lots of natural light. The heart of the home is the beautifully appointed kitchen with granite counters, gas hob for culinary enthusiasts, and an island with leathered granite countertop—a perfect spot for casual dining or entertaining guests. Primary suite on second floor with bathroom, complete with a shower, garden tub and dual sinks, perfect for unwinding after a long day. The 3 additional bedrooms are generously sized. 2nd floor laundry room. Carpets and blinds replaced in 2022. Fully fenced-in large backyard with an oversized patio, providing an ideal space for hosting gatherings or starting a garden. Refrigerator and storage shed convey.
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers in that area could be in the dark for hours tonight, according to Duke Energy, which estimated power would be restored at 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concl…
The brutal side of North Carolina’s Outer Banks went on display when two wild mustangs began brawling in the middle of a road.
"But to critique and analyze something in unnecessary detail I just watched on TV while lying on the couch, I most certainly have the credentials."
"Someone messed with the wrong creek," Ian Greene says.