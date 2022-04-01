Enjoy the lifestyle this home provides! This 2021 built home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Home is located in Stokesdale, in Old Moore's Mill neighborhood. Current school district is Stokesdale Elementary, Northwest Middle and Northwest High. Features of the home include: rocking chair front porch, cementous siding, engineered wood flooring throughout main level living area, open floorplan (great for entertaining), crown molding in many of the main living areas, neutral colors, .93 acre lot, backyard boasts wooded views, fully fenced, and note the side load garage! Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with seating. Upper level includes all bedrooms, laundry room and a loft. Front porch is covered and overlooking a beautiful front yard with a long and recently extended driveway. Backyard is fully fenced and features an updated patio and new shed. All appliances to convey.
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
No charges have been filed in the accident.
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
Also, why are they still making the “don’t smoke during the flight” announcement when giving the safety instructions?
Officers responded to the Taqueria El Torito food truck, which was operating in the 2600 block of Randleman Road, after a man took an undisclosed amount of cash.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
Authorities are not releasing the victim's name because he is a juvenile.