 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $556,591

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $556,591

4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $556,591

The Hickory Floor plan features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, dining, breakfast, screen porch and deck, loft, office, playroom and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island and is open to the family room. The primary bedroom is on the main level with tray ceiling and bath features separate shower and garden tub with double vanity. This home has all the extras! Call for more details!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert